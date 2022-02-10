Celebrated Nigerian movie producer and director, Kemi Adetiba, is off the market after saying a resounding ‘yes’ to her lover’s proposal.

The 42-year-old got engaged to her Ghanaian-Nigerian lover, Oscar Heman-Ackah on January 28, 2022, but made the announcement two weeks later.

Kemi Adetiba gets engaged to Ghanaian lover Source: Instagram

The proposal ceremony saw multiple Nollywood celebrities fly down to the Kwarleyz residence in Ghana, where the event took place.

The couple had since been in Ghana for what Kemi thought was a vacation, while Oscar was planning a full surprise with his friends and family.

Kemi Adetiba gets engaged to Ghanaian lover Source: Instagram

Stars from the famous King of Boys movie – an A-rated movie directed by Kemi- were present to shower her with love at her engagement party.

Some photos she posted saw her shedding tears of joy as her fiancé reassured her of his love.

Kemi Adetiba gets engaged to Ghanaian lover Source: Instagram

Part of the lengthy announcement post she made read:

“Oscar and I shall share only as much of us as we’re comfortable with. No more… No less. We hope you will respect this, and bear with us in this regard.

Thank you for the overwhelming love and kindness you will undoubtedly show us as we count down to more festivities and the rest of our lives together. There’s not an ounce of anxiety in this place.

“Oh… And before you say it… Yeeeeeesss, he knows he’s a very VERY lucky man but the beautiful thing about our connection and journey so far… Is that I know I’m a supremely lucky woman too. Please wish us well and keep us in your prayers.”

More photos below:

Kemi Adetiba gets engaged to Ghanaian lover Source: Instagram