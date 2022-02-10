Henry Asante Twum has revealed that former Nottingham Forest boss, Chris Hughton, never applied for the Black Stars vacant coaching job.

Following the sacking of Milovan Rajevac last month by the Executive Council of the FA after Black Stars’ disappointing performance at the just ended 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon, the former Irish manager was strongly linked to the job.

However, on Wednesday, Otto Addo was named as the interim manager for the team ahead of the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria next month with Hughton serving as the technical advisor for the Black Stars technical team.

Quizzed if the former Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion boss applied for the job, Asante Twum, who is the spokesperson for the FA insisted that Hughton never applied for the job.

“Chris Hughton didn’t apply for the Black Stars head coaching job,” he told Kumasi-based Sikka FM.

Meanwhile, George Boateng and Didi Dramani have been appointed as the assistant coaches for the Black Stars ahead of the tie against the Super Eagles.

The Black Stars will take on the Super Eagles at the Cape Coast stadium on March 24 before travelling to Nigeria for the 2nd leg at the Abuja Sports stadium on Sunday, March 27, 2022.