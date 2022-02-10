The leader of World Miracle Outreach, Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh, has rubbished the appointment of Otto Addo as the new Black Stars interim coach and Chris Hughton as the technical advisor for the team.

On Wednesday, the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] announced the appointment of Mr Addo, who is a former Ghana international, as the new national team boss for the Nigeria games next month.

Meanwhile, Hughton, who is a former Newcastle United coach, was confirmed as the new technical advisor for the newly formed technical team.

Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh

But the Man of God claims the country’s football governing body should not have bowed to the pressure from the government to appoint Chris Highton.

“I think getting two coaches at this time and all those titles is a total waste. It is a way of compromising because the Ministry wanted Chris Hughton and the FA wanted Otto, so it’s a clear issue of compromise,” Rev. Dr Tetteh stated on the GTV Breakfast Show.

He also questioned the GFA why they needed to appoint four people for the job when they could have given the job to one person and give him the needed support.

“Why are we employing all these people at once, why can’t we employ one of them and give the person the support he needs to succeed?”

Meanwhile, Otto Addo will be assisted by Aston Villa’s U-23 coach, George Boateng, and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani who is currently the technical director of Right to Dream Academy.

The Black Stars will take on the Super Eagles at the Cape Coast stadium on March 24 before travelling to Nigeria for the 2nd leg at the Abuja Sports stadium on Sunday, March 27, 2022.