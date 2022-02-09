Ghana football legend, Mohammed Polo, has expressed his worry ahead of Black Stars playoff game against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoff.

The four-time African champions will engage the Super Eagles for a place in the Mundial later this year in Qatar.

The Black Stars will host Nigeria in the first leg before travelling to Abuja for the return game.

Following a poor outing at the just ended 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon, Mohammed Polo says the three-time FIFA World Cup participants do not look prime to return to the Mundial as the Nigeria hurdle looks extremely daunting.

“What is happening will not help us. Even if we are able to qualify for the [FIFA] World Cup, it will not help us. “Because this is not the quality,” Polo, who is AFCON winner with the Black Stars told Free FM.

“To be frank, football goes beyond logic. But you need a coach who can put certain things together so that if he is able to win then he can take us to the World Cup.

“But to be frank, the quality of our football today, if we are able to go past Nigeria and go to the World Cup, we shall thank God. But the World Cup is also a different thing,” he added.

The Black Stars suffered their biggest embarrassing campaign for the first time in 2006 in Yaounde after exiting the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] at the group phase with just a point without a win.

Having missed out in 2018 in Russia, the Black Stars will be hoping to return to the Mundial for the fourth time in their history.