Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Boamah, wants Ghana to abandon the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifying playoff against rivals Nigeria.

The Black Stars have been paired with their bitterest rivals the Super Eagles.

The winner of the playoff which is slated for March 24th – 29th will earn a ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The Black Stars, however, have come under massive pressure following their early elimination from the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON].

The team exited the tournament without a win and finished bottom of Group C.

And according to the Okaikwei Central MP, the Black Stars do not have the quality to navigate the two-legged encounter and must rather focus on building the team for long-term success.

“If need be we should dissolve our national team and prepare a team over the next five years,” the lawmaker said on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday.

“We should not waste our time playing Nigeria in the next World Cup qualifier.

“Look at the team Nigeria has, even though they are out of the tournament I don’t think with this current set-up we can stand the Nigerians,” he added.

Meanwhile, Milovan Rajevac, who is the head coach of the team, has been sacked.