The Ghana Football Association [GFA] has been asked to consider moving Black Stars 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off match against Nigeria to the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi or the Accra Sports Stadium.

A statement by the National Sports Authority on Tuesday said they have intended to close down the Cape Coast Stadium for Ghana’s 65th Independence Day Celebrations on 6th March, with the game scheduled for later that month.

The Cape Coast Stadium has hosted all of Ghana’s 2022 World Cup qualifying matches but will now have to find a new home following the latest development.

Fans have called for the crucial game against the Super Eagles to be moved to the Baba Yara Stadium, a venue many consider the spiritual home of the Black Stars.

The last time Ghana played at the Baba Yara Stadium was 1st September 2017 against Congo Brazzaville in a 2018 World Cup qualifier which ended 1-1.

Ghana will host the first leg, with Nigeria having already confirmed the return leg for Abuja.

The Black Stars will be hoping to return to the Mundial having missed out in the 2018 global showpiece in Russia.

Below is the full statement by the NSA: