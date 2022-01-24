A former AshantiGold SC coach, Bashir Hayford says sacking Milovan Rajevac after the team’s disappointing performance in Cameroon will not be the right decision.

Following the Black Stars’ early elimination from the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon, the Serbian trainer who returned to the country in September on a one-year renewable deal has come under massive pressure to leave his role as the head coach of the team.

The team picked up a point and finished bottom of Group C and exited the tournament at the group phase for the first time in 2006.

The Sports Ministry in a meeting tasked the Ghana Football Association [GFA] to review the performance of the 63-year-old in a meeting over the weekend.

However, multiple reports have emerged on Saturday suggesting that Rajevac has been sacked with an official statement pending.

But the former Legon Cities and Asante Kotoko coach argues that with the 2022 World Cup playoffs around the corner, it will not be a good decision to part ways with the Milovan Rajevac.

Bashir Hayford

“The calls to sack Milovan Rajevac for me is unwarranted,” he said on Asempa FM. “We know the Black Stars failed to perform in Cameroon but I don’t believe sacking him at this crucial is necessary.

“We have World Cup playoffs against Nigeria in March and should he be sacked, how can the Football Association manage to appoint a new coach for the playoffs at the crucial moment?

“I believe that Milovan is now familiar with the players and I know he will change the approach and make sure the team qualify for the World Cup. I totally disagree with the calls to sack him,” he added.

Ghana will have home advantage first and both legs will be played between March 21 and 29 with the aggregate winners securing a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars will be hoping to return to the Mundial having missed out in Russia in 2018.