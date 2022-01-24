Former Member of Parliament for Upper West Akim Constituency, Derek Ohene Bekoe, has urged the government to be preventive in ensuring what happened at Apeatse does not recur.

He made his point following the directive by the Land Minister, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, that the Chief Inspector of Mines is interdicted over the explosion.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam show, Mr Bekoe said the instant measures taken by the Minister weren’t the best as he believed there was a lack of proactivity from the government.

“I was very sad when I read the minister instantly kicking out the Inspector of Mines because he’s responsible for management and transport of these explosives,” he noted.

“For the Minister to instantly tell the Inspector of Mines who sits in Accra to sit somewhere means something is wrong but should it be so” he asked.

“Mining is one of the major areas under your management so you have to oversee the activities, even though you have the Inspector of Mines, he reports to you the Minister,” he stressed.

According to Mr. Bekoe, the country has continued to react late after such incidents have occurred and destroyed many lives.

He appealed to the government to take proactive measures to prevent future situations similar to the Apeatse explosion.

“Every time, we continue to be reactive; the incident happens before we take measures, why don’t we choose proactive measures,” Mr Bekoe asked.