Tobinco supports Apeatse explosion victims

The Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Nana Amo Tobin I, has donated food items and medical supplies worth GH₵150, 000 to victims of the Appiatse explosion in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

Presenting the items to the victims on Friday, (January 21, 2022.) , Elder Nana Amo Tobin I said, the donation was to give back to people who have been patronizing his company’s products over the years.

He was hopeful that the donation which includes mattresses, roofing sheets, medical supplies among others will help ease the sufferings of the victims.

He expressed his condolences to the affected families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Receiving the items, the Municipal Chief Executive of Prestea Huni-Valley, Dr. Isaac Dasmani expressed gratitude to the Chairman of Tobinco Group of Companies and urged other corporate bodies and philanthropists to emulate his action.

Background

A DAF van with registration number WR 2252-18 driven by Alfred Pappoe to Chirano Gold Mines in the Western North Region exploded on Thursday January 20, 2022.

The explosion occurred at a section of the road between Bogoso and Bawdie after a motorcycle rider from the opposite direction ran under the van carrying the explosives.

The motorcycle in the process caught fire, ignited the van, which burst into flames and exploded.

The driver of the van sustained a deep cut on the head and was rushed to Government Hospital, Tarkwa in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality while the police escort escaped unhurt.

The police said a number of people including the motorbike rider are feared dead, while the explosion caused extensive damage to a nearby ECG transformer, leveled residential buildings and divided the main highway through the community.

The police added that vehicles plying the road were damaged while passengers and inhabitants sustained varying degrees of injuries.