The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has commiserated with persons displaced following the explosion at Apeatse in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality last Thursday.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday, January 20, 2022, when a truck transporting mining explosives reportedly collided with a motorcycle, leading to a huge explosion.

The accident claimed 13 lives and injured 179 people.

Saddened by the unfortunate incident, a statement signed by NPP General Secretary, John Boadu called for swift investigations to bring the culprits to book.

Below is the full statement:

NPP COMMISERATES WITH VICTIMS OF Apeatse EXPLOSION

The NPP is saddened by the explosion at Apeatse which has claimed some 13 lives and destroyed thousands of properties belonging to the residents.

The Party sends its heartfelt condolences and sympathies to all the victims of this tragic incident, said to be one of the biggest disasters in the nation’s mining history.

While lauding the humanitarian efforts of the emergency response teams for coming to the aid of the affected, the Party joins well wishes in calling for immediate investigations into the incident.

The NPP is assured in hope that the Government of Ghana, has committed to doing all it takes to bring relief to the victims and families of all those who have been hard-hit by the explosion.

…Signed…

John Boadu

General Secretary