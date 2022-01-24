Four players have been shortlisted for the Ghana Premier League Player of Month for December.

Aduana Stars winger Emmanuel Gyamfi has been nominated for the top award alongside Augustine Okrah of Bechem United, Zubairu Ibrahim of King Faisal and RTU’s David Abagna Sandan.

The winner of the award will receive a television set and personalized trophy from Electroland Ghan limited.

The winner will be announced live on GFA News on Tuesday, January 25.

Below are the statistics:

Emmanuel Gyamfi

4 Games

4 Goals

2 Assists

2 MVPs

Augustine Okrah

5 Games

3 Goals

1 Assist

1 MVP

Zubairu Ibrahim

1 MVP

4 Goals

1 Assist

3 wins – 1 Draw

David Abagna Sandan