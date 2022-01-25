One more person has died in connection with the explosion that took place at Apiate, a community near Bogoso in the Western Region on January 20, 2022.

This brings the death toll to 14 since the incident took place.

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea Huni Valley, Isaac Dasmani, disclosed this to JoyNews during an interview on The Probe.

He added that five people are currently in critical condition.

“For now we can say that there are 14 who are dead and about five are in critical condition now – there are three in Kumasi, one in Korle-Bu.

“There is one that this evening I got the information that we need to refer him to Cape Coast,” he said.

Mr Dasmani said organisations, including Gold Fields Company Limited and the Red Cross have donated tents which are being erected for the victims to move into from the congested churches being used as temporary shelters.

“We have received a lot of relief items but we can’t share them because of where they are now. Once we move them to that place, we can provide them with all the necessary utensils they can use to cook, we can distribute the food to them.

“Hopefully, by close of [today], we would finish preparing the site and by Tuesday morning or evening, we move them to the site. We are creating washrooms and places of convenience…I am also going to buy polytanks to supply them with enough water,” he added.