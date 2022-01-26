Ghanaian musician Reginald Yaw Asante Osei famed as Reggie Rockstone and his wife Zilla have been spotted in a new video arguing over a flirtatious encounter.

In the video, Reggie Rockstone was accusing his wife of openly flirting with one of their customers who had come from abroad.

According to the musician, the man in question had seen Zilla’s wedding ring, yet went on to flirt with her in his presence.

Reggie added that instead of his wife putting the man in his place, she was rather enjoying the advances from the man.

Zilla, in her defense, said her husband was overreacting about the matter because it was not as if she was going to go home with the man.

She added that almost anyone who knew them was aware that they were a couple, therefore, the advances from the stranger should have been taken lightly since he was unaware of her marital status.

Reggie Rockstone, however, rebutted and said he was also in the same room with them so he expected his wife to immediately point to him as her husband so the man would stop flirting with her.

Zilla also came back strong and said the fact that the man was flirting with her alone was the telling of the fact that she was still beautiful.

She added that she never policed her husband when her female friends and crushes related with him in a flirtatious way.

Zilla said going forward, she was going to keep close tabs on her husband’s life including his social media pages.