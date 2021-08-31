Hiplife musician, Reggie Rockstone, born Reginald Yaw Asante Osei, has given Ghanaians a peak of his family life with his latest posts.

Ghana’s highlife grandpapa, as he is popularly known, has dropped family photos to the amazement of fans.

The photos featured her mother, his wife Zilla, and her mum together with his children.

Reggie with wife Zilla and mum

The photos are believed to have been taken during a family fun day as participants basked with euphoria for the camera.

The mother-in-laws

In most of the photos, Reggie only penned a few words to eulogise the family with love emojis dominating his expression of feelings about the family.

One thing that has caught the attention of many is the striking resemblance between Reggie and his mum.