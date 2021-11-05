Youngest musician on the block, Kalai Nana Qwaachi, famed Fotocopy made veteran hiplife artiste, Reggie Rockstone’s day with an unusual surprise.

Fotocopy surprised Reggie Rockstone with an acapella performance of his 2014 hit song Mensesa Da in the studios of Hitz FM during an interview on Daybreak Hitz.

This was to eulogize Reggie, as part of a day-long celebration held in his honour on some entertainment shows on Multimedia Group’s Joy cluster.

The primary 2 pupil took advantage of a phone-in session with the Grandpapa to express his love by rattling his rap song.

Reggie Rockstone was beside himself with joy while heaping praises on his ‘eight-year-old son’.

Meanwhile, Fotocopy has released his second song featuring Dancehall king Shatta Wale titled School Dey Be.

Click here to watch video: