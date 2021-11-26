Rapper Desmond Blackmore, popularly known as D Black, has shared a photo in which he was pleading with Hiplife grandpapa, Reggie Rockstone, to listen to his music demo when he was 17 years old.

The photo has since garnered lots of reactions as it shows Reggie Rockstone has been in the music game for decades.

D Black revealed the location where he met the ‘Keep Your Eyes on the Road’ hitmaker, as Osu, Frankies.

Reggie Rockstone reacted to the photo and told the world that he gave D Black the equal opportunity he gave every talent he came across – “I give all a shot! Even when I no like am saf! Sum one might,” Reggie answered a fan.

In another riposte to a fan’s comment, Reggie Rockstone said he has since been helping talents climb up the success ladder in Ghana.

Check out the photo below: