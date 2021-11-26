A total of 10 persons have been reported dead after a pit they were mining in collapsed at Wassa Esikuma in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

The incident, which is said to have occurred on Wednesday, left four others seriously injured.

A team, made up of personnel from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Police and other security agencies, were at the scene on Thursday to embark on a rescue mission.

According to the Western Regional NADMO Director, Abdul Ganiwu, 14 people were in the pit at the time of the collapse.

However, nine died instantly while another died on admission at the hospital.

He said: “14 people were working in the galamsey pit when the pit caved in. Nine out of the 14 people died instantly and five were rushed to the Tarkwa Government Hospital.

“Unfortunately on Thursday, another person died making 10, so four are still on admission at the Tarkwa Government Hospital,” he narrated to Citi News.

He, however, expressed fear the government’s efforts against the menace may be fruitless, stating some parties are still engaging in the illegality.

The dead bodies have since been deposited at a morgue at Tarkwa with the injured receiving treatment at the Tarkwa Apinto Government Hospital.