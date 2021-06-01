Many feared dead after an illegal mining (galamsey) pit collapsed on them at Gbane in the Talensi district of the Upper East Region.

The illegal miners were said to have been mining Monday night when the disaster struck.

Joy News’ correspondent, Albert Sore, reported that, a rescue team was at the site to drain water in the pit to recover the bodies.

He said the District Chief Executive for Talensi, Dr Christopher Boatbil, was leading the rescue team.

Mr Sore added that it is unclear the number of miners trapped in the pit.