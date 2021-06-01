A 40-year-old farmer, identified as Doogoli Yelpaala, has been killed by unidentified assailants at Jentige, a village in the Bole district of the Savannah Region.

According to the assembly member of the area, Ebong Kusaari Alim, the deceased was returning home from farm in the evening with his wife when they were ambushed.

The farmer was said to be riding a motorbike when two men emerge from the bush and attacked him with a cutlass.

While the victim laid down bleeding from his multiple injuries, the assailants searched for his gun, and bolted with it.

Wife of the deceased, who was spared the ordeal, rushed to get help, but due to her physical challenges, the victim had already passed before they returned.

The assemblyman also added that the deceased’s wife was able to identify the two assailants as Fulanis but could not ascertain if they were residents.

Meanwhile, the body has been released to the family for burial by the Bole police due to the lock down of Bole Mortuary.