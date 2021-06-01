Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has apologised to a road contractor he got into an altercation with on Monday, May 31, 2021.

In a video, the artiste said that it is unfortunate his quest to get a good road facility for his community ended on such a sour note.

“The one in question is my dad, my friend, somebody that I always wanted to meet, it is so unfortunate things had to happen this way. I also want to say sorry to Kennedy (the project engineer) for everything that happened. I believe he will also find a place in his heart to forgive me.”

A lot has happened, needless to explain or defend. Wish to apologize to everyone especially the contractor and Kennedy, let us work together to build our motherland, One Love! — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) June 1, 2021

This comes after the road contractor, Kenney Acquah, accused the dancehall artiste and his men of assaulting him and his workers at Adjiringanor in Accra.

The engineer on site claimed that the artiste was angry that they did not extend the work on the road to his office.

In an interview with Hitz FM, he claimed that Shatta Wale sent some men on motorbikes to halt the work they were doing. The men subsequently assaulted him and some other workers.

Mr Acquah told Andy Dosty that he filed a complaint at the East Legon police station after visiting the hospital to treat the injuries he sustained following the attack on him. .

Shatta Wale urged bloggers to also desist from posting fake news about the incident.

He insisted that he did not pay the contractors to work on the road leading to his office as many have reported.

JoyNews sources reveal that the divisional commander, Kwame Gyasi, at the East Legon police station has called for an investigation into the matter.

According to him, if Shatta Wale does not report to the police station as promised by his father Mr Charles Mensah Snr. the police will pick him up.