It has emerged that the ambulance used to transport bags of cement at Budumburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region was supposed to be in a garage for servicing.

According to reports, the mechanic, who worked on the ambulance, reportedly took it to convey cement.

In a video sighted by Adomonline.com, two men, believed to be workers at a cement shop, were captured busily packing the bags into the ambulance.

Also, a middle-aged man, clad in a pink Lacoste with a bald head, was seen directing people to pack the cement into the ambulance.

Prince Acquah, a journalist with Pink FM at Kasoa said he took the video on March 26, 2021 on his way home from work.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, he said about 10 bags of cement were loaded into the ambulance with registration number GV 537-20.

Prince said checks he made at the National Ambulance Service revealed that, the ambulance belonged to the Sege constituency but developed a minor fault and was sent to Accra for servicing.

“I called the National Ambulance Service and they told me the vehicle was supposed to be at a garage for servicing. The person I spoke to was very surprised,” he stated.

Prince Acquah said all attempts to get the driver and more information about the ambulance proved futile because a resident raised alarm and he had to flee for his life.

Play attached audio above for more:

Meanwhile, the police have begun investigations after the National Ambulance Service lodged a formal complaint.