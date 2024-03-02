Three people have died in a ‘galamsey’ pit collapse incident at Kobriso Romanmu in the Denkyembuor District in the Eastern Region.

The victims have been identified as Kwasi Darkwa, aged 24, Kofi Asante, aged 30, and Yaw Ibrahim, aged 39.

The remaining two bodies were recovered on March 1, 2024.

The bodies have been deposited to the morgue at St. Dominic Hospital in Akwatia.

The Police have initiated investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident to ascertain the cause of the fatal incident.

