Government has declared Wednesday, 6th March 2024, as a statutory public holiday.

The holiday marks Ghana’s 67th Independence Day anniversary.

This is contained in a press statement signed by the Interior Minister, Henry Quartey.

“The general public is hereby informed that Monday, 6th March, 2023 which marks Independence Day, is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the release stated.

This year’s anniversary will be celebrated in the Eastern Region.

