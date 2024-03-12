In the spirit of celebrating Independence Day, Joy Prime’s 4Kids Paradise transported its young audience back in time during its second episode.

The all-children show delivered a captivating old-school vibe, with the hosts Kekeli, Cayla, and Akosua embarking on a unique journey through the 90s.

They unearthed traditional teaching methods that once defined the educational landscape.

Presenters: Cayla – Left Kekeli – Middle Akosua – Right

The “Big Convo” segment unfolded with a wealth of fun facts about Ghana’s independence pioneer, Osagyfo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, providing young viewers with a deeper understanding of historical figures who shaped the nation. This informative session not only entertained but also served as a valuable educational experience.

Transitioning seamlessly into the “Let’s get doing” segment, 4Kids Paradise relived some old innovative methods of solving addition and subtraction questions in mathematics using counters. The hands-on approach aimed to bridge the generation gap, offering young minds a glimpse into how their fathers approached studying. This thoughtful initiative sought to connect the past with the present, making learning both engaging and relatable.

By the climax of the show, children were visibly thrilled to discover some classic games and activities, including Alikoto, Cloth Balloon, Counters Ball, and more. They showcased how the timeless appeal of these activities transcends generations.

4Kids Paradise demonstrated a commitment not to only entertain but also educate its viewers by blending history, traditional learning methods, and old-school fun, as the show has carved a unique niche for itself.

The palpable excitement of the children revealed that there are endless possibilities for having fun, and 4 Kids Paradise is at the forefront of this new wave of entertainment.

Audiences can look forward to more episodes as the show airs on Joy Prime every Saturday at 12 p.m. It promises to blend education with entertainment, ensuring that every viewing experience is a journey through time and a celebration of the rich cultural heritage.

4Kids Paradise isn’t just a television show; it’s a gateway to rediscovering the joy of learning and playing in a way that resonates with both young and old alike.