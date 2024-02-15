Eight people including four basic school pupils and a teacher are in critical condition after a school building collapsed in the Upper West Akim District of the Eastern region.

The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred during the Domeabra Zonal Inter School Sports on Wednesday.

The victims are said to include three community members who went to observe the tournament.

Accra-based TV3 reports they are currently receiving treatment at the Adeiso District Hospital.

The Zonal Vice Chairman, John Priestly Badu, who confirmed the incident said the event was being held at the Sukrung Awemfi D/A primary grounds.

However, it started raining and they had to seek seek shelter in the school building which is in a dilapidated state.

Unfortunately, the victims were caught up in the collapse of three classrooms, classes one to three around 4:30 pm.

Bystanders managed to rescue them and rushed them for medical attention.

“We have written severally to the MP and DCE to fix that school, but we haven’t had a favourable response. It is a serious situation,” he said.

The Gyasehene Edward Kotey and Mbrantihene Edem Atiemo have since visited victims health centre.

ALSO READ: