Two men have died after a teachers quarters collapsed on them at Adansi Asilevikrom in the Adansi Asokwa District of the Ashanti region.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday during communal labour.

The victims have been identified as 36-year-old Mawutor Atsu and 40-year-old William Okyere.

One of them died on the spot while the other died at the New Edubiase Government Hospital.

Speaking to Adom News, the Unit Committee Chairman, Kojo Baffoe said the communal labour was to repair the structure which was in a bad state.

Heartbroken Vida Sechibia, wife of late William Okyere said she has lost a breadwinner and father of her five children.

Some residents after the incident have appealed to government to provide them with new teachers quarters in the community.