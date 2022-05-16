Two children aged, 12 and 14 have died at Bepoase in the Sekyere South District of the Ashanti Region when their house collapsed after a rainstorm.

Online portal, Classfm reported that, the incident occurred on Friday night.

One died instantly, while the other was confirmed dead after being referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Five other persons were also injured.

Three of the injured persons have been discharged from the hospital, while the other two are still on admission.

The building housed a family of seven, including a pregnant teenager.