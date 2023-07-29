To help address the recent spate of building collapse in the country, Ghanaians are being urged to stop engaging unlicensed engineers for their engineering works.

President of the Institution of Engineering and Technology, Henry Kwadwo Boateng, made the call at the induction of new members here in Accra.

“As engineers, we bear a great responsibility towards society, recognising that ethical conduct and professional integrity are the core of our principles.

“As we welcome them, let us impress upon them the significance of upholding these core values throughout their careers. Together, we can ensure that our advancements are driven by compression, responsibility and a commitment to the greater good,” he said.

In all, over 160 new engineers were inducted by the Institution of Engineering and Technology, Ghana (IET) after passing their professional exams.

The new members took the engineers’ creed and other professional oaths and were educated on how to use professional stamps for their work.

Speaking at the ceremony, the President of IET, Henry Kwadwo Boateng, bemoaned the recent rate of building collapse in the country due to engagement of unlicensed and unprofessional engineers.

“One of the greatest strengths of our Engineering fraternity lies in the diversity of our members. Embracing this diversity, we create an enabling environment to solve engineering issues that confront us as a nation and break new grounds for innovativeness. New members are a vital element in this objective, adding fresh ideas and energy to our collective mission,” he added.

Engineer Boateng used the opportunity to call on Ghanaians to stop hiring non-professionals which is breeding confidence in unqualified people.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Engineering Council Ghana, Dr Kwame Boakye, underscored that engineering is not for lazy people since it involves continuous learning.

He, thus, called on the new engineers to make the ethics of the profession a major part of their career.

ALSO READ: