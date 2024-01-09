A 30-year-old carpenter, David Dayo, has died after a storey building collapsed on him at Hwidiem in the Ahafo Region.

An officer with the Hwidiem Fire Station, Sampson Awuvofoge confirmed the incident which happened on Monday to Adom News.

He said the deceased was working in a room in the building when it collapsed, trapping him under the rubbles.

Mr Awuvofoge explained that, they received a distress call and rushed to the scene to rescue David but firefighters were helpless as they didn’t have the appropriate gadget to aid their work.

According to him, it took sometime before a backhoe machine was brought to assist them but David was already dead at the time he was found.

The DCE for Asutifi South, Robert Dwomoh Mensah, who was at the scene revealed the owner of the aged building was converting it into a pharmacy.

Despite directives for him to acquire the requisite permit from the Assembly, he refused, leading to the unfortunate incident.

The cause of the collapse is however yet to be established.

Meanwhile, David’s body has been deposited at the Saint Elizabeth Hospital mortuary.

