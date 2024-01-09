Black Stars coach Chris Hughton is convinced his side will perform well at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament despite their porous performance against Namibia.

Ghana was held to a goalless draw against the Brave Warriors in a friendly game on Monday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The performance of the team has been questioned with the AFCON set to take place this weekend in Ivory Coast.

However, Hughton has expressed faith in his squad adding that, they are keen to excel in Abidjan.

“How far we can go depends on the performances that we can put in. One thing I know is that this is a group of players that want to do well. And if you have a group of players that desperately want to do well you never know what can happen and I certainly don’t want to be a head coach of a team that doesn’t think that we have a chance of winning it,” he said after the game against Namibia.

“That has to be the mentality going into the tournament but we know we have to play well. Things have to go our way, we have to be fortunate with injuries and we have to be very optimistic that we can do very well” he added.

The Black Stars are expected to leave Ghana for Ivory Coast on Wednesday, January 10, ahead of the first group game against Cape Verde on January 14.