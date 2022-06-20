A 35-year-old fashion designer, Adwoa Manda, has been left crippled after a building collapsed at Yamoransa in the Central Region during a downpour on Saturday.

Her baby is also battling for her life at the Biriwa Polyclinic.

Reports indicate the woman was working in her shop which is close to the building in question when it collapsed on her with the baby.

The baby, who was outside the shop, was hit by some bricks on the backside of her head severely injuring her, while the building collapsed on her mother leaving her unconscious.

They were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, over 20 buildings collapsed at Abrem Agona-Essiam in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirim Municipality during the heavy downpour Saturday evening, leaving most residents homeless.

They are appealing to the Member of Parliament for the area, Samuel Atta Mills, and the Municipal Chief Executive ,Solomon Appiah, to assist them to get a place to stay.