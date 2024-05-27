The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has expressed worry over the government’s flood prevention and management efforts.

The former President’s concern comes in the wake of recent heavy downpours in Accra and other parts of the country.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Mahama bemoaned that many areas still experience significant flooding with even the slightest rainfall despite huge investments made.

“Considering the huge sums of money allegedly spent by this government on draining the Odaw and other flood prevention interventions, the present situation is distressing.

“According to the government, $200 million was spent on the Greater Accra Resilient Integrated Development Programme (GARID). While the impact of that huge amount and its intervention have yet to be felt, parliament was recently recalled to approve another $150 million for the same GARID,” he wrote.

Mr Mahama emphasised the need for any government to prioritise the safety of citizens and their properties.

Mahama emphasised that protecting the lives and properties of citizens should be a top priority for any government, stating, “The current administration has failed in this regard.”

In view of this, he has pledged a new NDC government will not rest until we find an engineering solution to the persistent flooding and implement an effective prevention and management plan.

“Our commitment to this cause is unwavering, and we are determined to bring about the change our nation desperately needs,” he assured.

Read Mr Mahama’s full post below: