Several towns in the Central Region have flooded, causing disruptions after Wednesday morning’s downpour on July 3.

Moree town has been particularly affected, with reports indicating that areas around Moree Junction and Asebu in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District are experiencing severe flooding.

The constant rain has overwhelmed drainage systems, leading to waterlogging in these areas.

Yamoransa, in the nearby Mfantseman Municipality, is also facing similar challenges.

The heavy downpour has caused rivers and streams to overflow, flooding roads and homes.

Residents are urged to exercise caution and avoid flooded areas.



