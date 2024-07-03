Some parts of Accra got flooded again after a downpour on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

The heavy rainfall obstructed the flow of vehicular traffic on major roads causing widespread disruption.

Key routes from the Airport through Shangri-La to Shiashie have been severely affected, leading to significant traffic congestion.

Other areas like Tantra Hill, Adabraka Sahara, the Ofankor-Pokuase stretch, the Accra-Tema motorway, Kaneshie First Light have also been affected.

The floodwaters have heavily impacted road users and businesses, leaving major roads submerged and impassable.

While many commuters parked their cars for the rain to subside, others carefully drove through the flood which covered most part of the road.

Many shops have closed, and some vehicle owners have parked their cars to avoid water damage to their engines.

Commuters and residents are urgently calling on the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) for immediate assistance.

Social media is abuzz as netizens share their experiences with photos and videos.

Below are some photos and videos