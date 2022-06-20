A couple has perished in a ghastly accident at Konongo -Odumasi Three Line in the Ashanti Region.

The accident involved a Toyota Corolla car with registration number GR 3860-19 and a truck also with registration number GT 9607-12.

The deceased have been identified as Evangelist Augustine K. Twum and his wife, barrister Augustine Yaa Twum.

Reports indicate the accident occurred in a head-on collision after the Toyota Corolla which was travelling from Accra to Kumasi made a wrong overtaking and crashed into the truck which was from the opposite direction.

Eyewitnesses told Adom News‘ Isaac Amoako the couple died on the spot.

The Konongo fire station officer, Anthony K. Barnes, also revealed the bodies have been deposited at the Yawkwei Steward mortuary.