Following hours of heavy rainfall, several residents at Assin Fosu in the Central region have been displaced as roofs were blown off several homes and schools.

The roof of the 6-unit classroom block of the Roman Catholic Basic School was completely ripped off.

Also, many houses and stores faced similar damage, with some collapsing due to the strong winds.

Furthermore, the adverse weather conditions caused electricity poles to break, leading to damaged cables in the area.

The NADMO Coordinator for the Assin Fosu Municipality, Samuel Kwakye called for urgent assistance and relief efforts.

Meanwhile, the Assin Fosu Municipal Chief Executive, Nicholas Fiifi Baako, has reached out to the Regional Minister for relief items for the affected victims.