Over 100 residents at Nurses Quarters and Amanfrom Peace Town in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have been displaced after the torrential rains on Wednesday.

Property worth millions of cedis have also been destroyed after a river in the locality, Agyei overflew its banks.

Unfortunately, a mother and her two children have also gone missing at Amanfrom Peace Town after the heavy downpour.

In an interview with Adom News, some of the affected residents appealed to relevant authorities for immediate intervention.

They revealed that the bridge on River Agyei is not up to standard and called for an expansion and accused some developers of building on waterways.

