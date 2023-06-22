A mother and her two children are feared drowned at Peace Town, a suburb of Ngleshie Amanfro in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra region.

The unfortunate incident occurred during the downpour on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

According to reports, they were escaping the flash waters that had entered their house and were swept away.

A witness, Nii Quashon, in an interview with Adom News said they were screaming for help but there was nothing the people could do.

Rather, he said the people rushed to homes to rescue residents trapped in their home.

He said they have mounted a search for the mother and children and are hoping to see them alive.

Meanwhile, Peace Town has been cut off from Amanfro by the torrential rains.

They are, thus, calling on the National Disaster Management Organisation to come to their aid.