Kumawood actor, Michael Afranie, has said irrespective of the machinations by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), James Gyakye Quayson will retain the Assin North seat for the party.

He said even if he is jailed and in prison prior to the bye-election on June 27, 2023, he has no doubts residents will vote for him massively.

The former MP for Assin North Constituency and Parliamentary Candidate for NDC who is facing criminal charges in court for perjury, if found guilty, could face 10 years in prison in hard labour.

This also comes after he was accused of contesting the 2020 parliamentary election in the constituency as a dual citizen.

A ruling from the Supreme Court directed that his name be expunged from the list of parliamentarians.

The popular Kumawood actor, who is also a member of the NDC, said the people at Assin North have witnessed the unfair treatment being meted to their former MP by President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government and will make the informed decision.

“Even if James Gyakye Quayson is in prison, the people of Assin North Constituency are eager to give him victory by voting massively for him,” Mr Afranie said in an interview on Ambassador TV.

He noted that, “NPP can share all the rice in Ghana and goodies but they will still lose the elections. Assin North Constituency is different from Kumawu Constituency where NPP won the bye-elections after sharing rice, gari and money. It will never happen at Assin North.

“The people of Assin North will vote based on development and they have witnessed massive developmental projects under the leadership of James Gyakye Quayson. It is not true that James Gyakye Quayson will be imprisoned so NPP members should stop spreading this propaganda. No amount of propaganda can give NPP victory at Assin North Constituency,” he added.