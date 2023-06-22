Cristiano Ronaldo has always relished a sense of occasion and struck in typical fashion, bagging a winner on the same night he was honoured with a plaque for his 200th international appearance.

Al-Nassr forward Ronaldo received a Guinness World Records certificate for having the most international caps for a male player.

The closest to Ronaldo’s tally is Bader Al-Mutawa, who was capped by Kuwait on 196 occasions.

Fittingly, Ronaldo marked the occasion by scoring the winner in the 89th minute as Portugal won 1-0 against Iceland, who had been reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of Willum Thor Willumson.

The 38-year-old turned home Goncalo Inacio’s header with a poacher’s finish and celebrated wildly.