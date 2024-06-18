Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has made history by appearing at a record sixth European Championship.

The 39-year-old forward was in the starting XI for his side’s Group F opener against Czech Republic in Germany on Tuesday.

Ronaldo’s international team-mate Pepe also started, meaning at the age of 41 and 113 he becomes the oldest player in Euros history.

Ronaldo had already scored the most European Championship goals (14) and made the most appearances (25) before the 2024 tournament.

He has now become the first player to feature at six separate Euros – a run that stretches back to 2004.

Prior to the game at Leipzig’s Red Bull Arena, Ronaldo’s international team-mate Ruben Dias praised his ongoing contribution to the team.

“Cristiano represents the idea that it’s possible to dream and achieve great things,” said the Manchester City defender.

“It’s a pleasure to have him with us. Beyond all those little big things I’ve mentioned, it’s important that he’s here with us at this stage of his career.”

What records can Ronaldo break in Germany?

Since making his debut in 2004, Ronaldo has scored at every Euros he has played in and would continue that run with a goal at this tournament.

He could also become the oldest goalscorer at a European Championship.

Ronaldo is also hoping to emulate former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas by captaining his side to two Euros wins.

The former Real Madrid shot-stopper led Spain to the title in 2008 and 2012, while Ronaldo was captain when Portugal won in 2016.