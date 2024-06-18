At the ECOWAS 2024 Youth Voices for Change Summit, Renel Ghana Foundation presented its cutting-edge digital solutions aimed at addressing societal issues in West Africa.

The summit, which brought together 75 youths from across the region, focused on “Youth Digital Innovation for Inclusivity, Regional Growth, and Stability”.

Renel Ghana Foundation’s innovative applications, Flow App and CashApp, impressed stakeholders and secured a significant collaboration for the organization.

Flow App tackles menstrual poverty by tracking absenteeism in basic school girls, enabling targeted interventions. CashApp, a digital Village Savings and Loans platform, empowers women farmers with financial literacy and independence through savings tracking, tutorials on sustainable farming methods, and financial management.

The foundation’s Executive Director, Nelson Richardson-Mandela, moderated a session on youth-led digital innovations in West Africa, where the presentation was made.

Renel Ghana Foundation is committed to achieving the “Africa We Want” agenda and Sustainable Development Goals through digital innovations and collaboration.

This story highlights the impact of Renel Ghana Foundation’s innovative solutions and their dedication to creating a better future for West Africa.