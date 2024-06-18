The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) and Renel Ghana Foundation have joined forces to emphasise the urgent need for inclusive and quality education for all African children.

The call for action is in commemoration of the 2024 Day of the African Child on June 16th, 2024, under the theme “Education for All Children in Africa: The Time is Now”.

Despite progress, the groups bemoaned millions of children face barriers to education due to poverty, gender inequality, and disability.

The Day of the African Child 2024 calls for immediate action to address these challenges and ensure inclusive educational opportunities for all.

Renel Ghana Foundation urges governments, NGOs, educators, the private sector, and communities to prioritize education as a fundamental right for every child.

The foundation has called for inclusive education policies and practices to address diversity and ensure equal access for all, improved teacher training, curricula, and learning materials to enhance learning outcomes and addressing socio-economic barriers, gender disparities, child labour, and other obstacles that hinder children from accessing education.

They have also called for an increased investment in the education sector by the government and private sector.

The Day of the African Child 2024 emphasizes a collective commitment to prioritize education for all African children.

By focusing on inclusivity, quality, and removing barriers, stakeholders can collaborate to create a future where all African children thrive through access to equitable educational opportunities.