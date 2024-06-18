HER LADYSHIP JUSTICE GERTRUDE ARABA ESAABA SACKEY TORKORNOO

THE CHIE JUSTICE OF GHANA

JUDICIAL SERVICE OF GHANA ·

P.O. BOX GP 119, ACCRA

Dear Honorable Chief Justice,

URGENT APPEAL TO ADDRESS THE DEPLORABLE CONDITIONS AT DENU HIGH COURT

I am compelled to write to you today to bring to your attention the dire status of the Denu High Court in the Southern Volta Region. As a recent visitor to the court, I was appalled by the deplorable conditions that jeopardize the legal process and the safety of the judges, personnel, and all the other visitors.

The Denu High Court, with its rich history and significance, has served the Ghanaian people well. Its status as a case study for Natural Justice (Procedural Fairness) for all law students is well known.

However, when I recently visited the court, I was astonished and dismayed to discover the condition of the facility. The cashier’s office was filled with rainwater, leakages in the courtroom and I couldn’t help but think about the security of the crucial documents kept there. The guest benches in the courtroom were likewise in poor condition, creating possible safety dangers to individuals attending court hearings.

Your Ladyship, I urge you to solve these issues immediately, including:

1. Renovating the courthouse for a safe and dignified atmosphere for all users.

2. Taking steps to protect documents and data from harm.

3. Performing necessary maintenance and care to prevent further degradation.

I would like to request that your honourable office take fast action to correct this condition and engage the duty bearers to allocate the funds required to repair and restore the Denu High Court. It is our responsibility as Ghanaians to ensure that our justice system is efficient, equitable, and accessible to all. This is impossible to accomplish unless we provide our courts with adequate resources.

Time is of the essence, as the Denu High Court’s terrible state jeopardizes the fair administration of justice. I urge you to take quick action to address this pressing issue and demonstrate your unwavering commitment to ensuring equal access to a robust and reliable legal system for all Ghanaians, regardless of geographic location.

I am confident that under your leadership, the Denu High Court will be restored to its former glory, standing as a shining example of the judicial excellence that Ghana is known for throughout the world.

Thank you for your attention to this pressing matter.

Sincerely,

Evans Mawunyo Tsikata

CONCERNED CITIZEN