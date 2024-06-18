The High Priest of La in Accra has issued a stern warning to the government to refrain from selling any lands belonging to the people of Ga Dangme.

According to Nii Yemo Obroni, the government has been unlawfully selling their lands and properties without the consent of the traditional authorities.

He cautioned the government to return any lands that have been sold to private entities.

“I’m the chief priest of the land – they are taking our property unlawful way without we allodial masters our concern,” he said this during the “Hands Off Our Hotels” demonstration on Tuesday, June 18.

He continued; “So if I’m a chief priest, I have to fight for my right because I have kids coming. So we need to tell the government that any land belonging to La, Ga Dangme, they should never dare. They should give our lands to us, we don’t want any problem with them.”

The La Wulomo also accused the government of collaborating with the Lands Commission to sell off lands in Tse-Addo, Trade Fair, and some hotels in the area.

“Government collaborated with the Lands Commission – and this Commission, they are the worst and useless commission. They have been selling all our lands,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has led hundreds of protestors to present their petition to the Presidency.

This was after the “Hands Off Our Hotels” protestors were blocked by police from reaching the Jubilee House.

The demonstrators marched from the Labadi Beach Hotel to express their disgust and pressure the government to halt the proposed sale of a 60 percent stake in four prominent hotels owned by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to Rock City Hotel.

