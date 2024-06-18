Several elderly residents in La and its environs have joined the demonstration against the sale of 60 percent stake in four hotels by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to Rock City Hotel, owned by Food and Agriculture Minister, Bryan Acheampong.

The massive demonstration is being led by North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The hotels at the center of the controversy include Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort, Ridge Royal Hotel, Busua Beach Resort, and Trust Lodge Hotel.

As indigenes of La, the senior citizens told Adom News’ Ohene Amponsah that Labadi Beach Hotel is on their land, hence they could not sit and watch for it to be sold.

Aged between 70 and 80, declared their readiness and zeal to march with the other protesters to the end.