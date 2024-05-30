The Forum for Accountability and Justice (FAAJ) has called for the dismissal of the Director General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo.

The social justice interest group expressed concerns over Mr. Osafo-Maafo’s handling of the controversial sale of SSNIT hotels to the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr. Bryan Acheampong, who is also the Member of Parliament for Abetifi.

“The Forum therefore calls on the appointing authorities to dismiss Mr. Kofi Bosompem Osafa-Maafo as the SSNIT Director General with immediate effect and to stop the continuous efforts by SSNIT to sell the hotels against the interest of the people of Ghana,” the group said in a statement.

In the press release, FAAJ highlighted that Mr. Osafo-Maafo, son of the former Senior Minister and current Senior Advisor to the President, has shown blatant disregard for ongoing investigations by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

The sale, which has been criticised by various stakeholders including Ghana’s Organised Labour, is currently under scrutiny following a petition by North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa with an uproar from civil society organisations.

Despite these investigations and widespread opposition, FAAJ claims Mr. Osafo-Maafo is fast-tracking the sale, which they describe as tainted and irregular.

FAAJ has urged the President to remove Mr. Osafo-Maafo from his position to maintain public trust and uphold accountability within SSNIT.

“FAAJ has gathered that ever since Mr. Osafo-Maafo was sent to occupy the position of Deputy Director-General in charge of Investment & Development up till his questionable promotion to the SSNIT top position after his former boss was unexpectedly removed by President Akuffo Addo, he has been preoccupied, concentrated and leading the process of selling off the SSNIT hotels at all cost to his party cronies despite the alleged irregularities and unconstitutional processes involved in same and which has become a subject of enquiry before a competent state investigating body.”

They warned of potential demonstrations should the authorities fail to respond to their demands, emphasising their commitment to fighting for justice and transparency in Ghana.

“The disrespectful disregard for the demands of the workers of Ghana who the state is holding SSNIT in their trust and the snubbing of CHRAJ’s investigations by Mr. Osafo-Maafo smacks of a predetermined “Agyapadee” like- fashion to capture the state of SSNIT as part of a grand scheme of state-capture at all cost and MUST be resisted by the BOLD BLOOD and TOIL of all well-meaning Ghanaians.”

