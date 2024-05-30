Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah, has urged for a re-evaluation of the process through which senior players depart from the national team.

His remarks follow the exclusion of Andre Ayew from Ghana’s 26-man roster for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic.

The decision has stirred considerable debate on social media, with a wide range of opinions being expressed.

While acknowledging that the final decision rests with the coach, Appiah stressed the need for tact in such situations.

He said players who have made significant sacrifices for the nation may feel aggrieved by the manner in which they are treated, particularly as they approach the twilight of their careers.

“This has been an age-old problem. When you meet Osei Kofi and others, you can see how bitter they are. Then it came to Abedi and others, the Kuffours, and then ours,” Appiah told 3Sports.

“It is all about how you communicate with the player. Some players are senior players who have contributed a lot, are experienced, and know the team a lot more, and just removing them hurts.

“That is why some leave bitter. We are different, but we have to try and manage it well, and that is why we have issues.

“It is about how we manage it. Maybe we let some of the players feel like without them nothing will happen. Players too, we are like women. We want to be pampered, so when we get used to certain things, we think we must get it at all costs. It is all about how you handle it,” he added.

The Black Stars, currently occupying fourth place in Group I, are set to face Mali in Bamako before hosting Central African Republic on June 6 and 10 respectively.