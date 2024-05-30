The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the procedures for transferring votes, applying for proxy voting, and replacing lost or damaged voter ID cards begins on Thursday May 30, 2024.

According to the EC, the period for transfers and proxy applications will last until June 14.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, May 28, the EC informed all voters wishing to replace their missing Voter ID Cards to make a payment for the replacement using the shortcode 2221067#.

The EC noted that individuals who have recently registered are not eligible to transfer their votes or apply for proxy voting, as per Clause 91.

For those seeking to replace their voter ID cards, a fee of GH₵10 is required.

Also, the EC has declared that individuals affected by the Akosombo flooding will have their ID cards replaced at no charge.

Additionally, the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, has emphasised the importance of removing the names of minors from the voter register.

“In some places, you saw visible minors who were attempting to register. The EC holds the view, as do the political parties that the Ghana card will help to curb the busing of minors and the infiltration of minors unto our register.

“So we still have the avenue of exhibition to expunge minors from the system and from the register.”

