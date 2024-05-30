The Vice President and the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), called for a strategic shift towards greater private sector involvement in national development projects.

Speaking at a meeting with the Volta Regional House of Chiefs during his one-day tour of the region, Dr Bawumia emphasised the importance of reducing the pressure on the government by engaging the private sector in major initiatives.

Addressing the chiefs and dignitaries, Dr Bawumia highlighted the challenges faced by the government when it takes on too many responsibilities, leading to inefficiencies and delays in project completion.

He underscored the critical role that private enterprises can play in driving economic growth and job creation, asserting that a collaborative approach would yield more sustainable outcomes for the nation.

“The time has come for us to rethink our development strategy,” Dr Bawumia stated. “Instead of the government trying to do everything, which often stretches our resources thin, we must actively involve the private sector in our major projects. This partnership will not only alleviate the burden on government finances but also ensure that more Ghanaians are gainfully employed.”

Dr Bawumia’s remarks come at a time when the country is seeking innovative solutions to bolster its economy amidst global economic uncertainties.

He pointed out that the private sector can mobilise resources, bring in expertise, and ensure efficiency in project implementation, which are crucial for the country’s development agenda.

“The private sector is the engine of growth. By involving private entities in infrastructure projects, healthcare, education, and other vital sectors, we can achieve faster and more reliable outcomes. This approach will also create numerous job opportunities, contributing to the reduction of unemployment in the country” he said.

The Vice President’s advocacy for private sector involvement aligns with his broader economic vision, which prioritises public-private partnerships as a means to stimulate economic activity and enhance service delivery.

Dr Bawumia’s tour of the Volta Region included various engagements aimed at understanding local issues and discussing potential collaborations to drive regional development.

Dr Bawumia reiterated his commitment to fostering a conducive environment for private sector growth, promising that an NPP-led government would prioritise policies that facilitate business development and investments. “We are committed to creating an enabling environment where the private sector can thrive. This is essential for our economic resilience and the overall well-being of our people,” he said.

The President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Torgbui Tepre Hodo thanked the candidate for his visit and urged his government to do something about chieftaincy disputes in the region

During the meeting, the chiefs expressed their support for Dr Bawumia’s vision, acknowledging the potential benefits of increased private-sector participation.

They noted that involving local businesses and entrepreneurs in development projects could lead to more inclusive growth and empower communities economically.

